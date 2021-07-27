Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] gain 79.01% so far this year. What now?

Dynatronics Corporation [NASDAQ: DYNT] closed the trading session at $1.45 on 07/26/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.21, while the highest price level was $1.79. The company report on July 8, 2021 that Dynatronics Corporation Announces Promotion of Sarah Rome-Mealman to Vice President of Marketing.

Rome-Mealman, a veteran industry leader, chosen to lead the company’s initiatives in product strategy, research and development requirements, and manufacturing coordination for new and emerging products.

Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT), a leading manufacturer of athletic training, physical therapy, and rehabilitation products, announced that Sarah Rome-Mealman was promoted to Vice President of Marketing. Ms. Rome-Mealman’s 13 years of marketing and product innovation experience in medical device and technologies companies includes progressively expanding marketing product management roles at Rochester Medical, Teleflex, Medtronic, and Laborie

The stocks have a year to date performance of 79.01 percent and weekly performance of 28.32 percent. The stock has been moved at 19.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 196.16K shares, DYNT reached to a volume of 28671530 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DYNT shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DYNT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Dynatronics Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynatronics Corporation is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for DYNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for DYNT in the course of the last twelve months was 28.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.32. With this latest performance, DYNT shares gained by 19.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DYNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.57 for Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1868, while it was recorded at 1.2400 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0493 for the last 200 days.

Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.60 and a Gross Margin at +27.90. Dynatronics Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.41.

Return on Total Capital for DYNT is now -7.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.73. Additionally, DYNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] managed to generate an average of -$17,567 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.38.Dynatronics Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 6.90% of DYNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DYNT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 700,065, which is approximately 10.409% of the company’s market cap and around 18.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 105,988 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in DYNT stocks shares; and ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $0.12 million in DYNT stock with ownership of nearly 12.811% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dynatronics Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Dynatronics Corporation [NASDAQ:DYNT] by around 343,900 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 145,940 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 656,702 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,146,542 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DYNT stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 187,653 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 145,940 shares during the same period.