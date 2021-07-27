DA Davidson lifts Square Inc. [SQ] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Square Inc. [NYSE: SQ] gained 1.31% on the last trading session, reaching $264.00 price per share at the time. The company report on July 20, 2021 that Introducing Square Banking, a Suite of Powerful Financial Tools for Small Businesses.

Payments and banking products work seamlessly together, providing sellers with a robust solution to manage cash flow.

, Square launches Square Banking, a suite of financial products purpose-built to help small business owners easily manage their cash flow and get more out of their hard-earned money. Coming on the heels of Square’s industrial bank, Square Financial Services, beginning operations in March, Square Banking represents a major milestone in Square’s continued efforts to expand access to financial tools for underbanked populations and marks the beginnings of the company’s journey to provide more banking solutions to small businesses.

Square Inc. represents 454.97 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $118.67 billion with the latest information. SQ stock price has been found in the range of $261.28 to $267.77.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.72M shares, SQ reached a trading volume of 6359347 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Square Inc. [SQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SQ shares is $277.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Square Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $300 to $310. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Square Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $250, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Outperform rating on SQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Square Inc. is set at 8.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for SQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 51.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for SQ in the course of the last twelve months was 7325.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for SQ stock

Square Inc. [SQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.15. With this latest performance, SQ shares gained by 10.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 114.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.95 for Square Inc. [SQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 229.07, while it was recorded at 252.40 for the last single week of trading, and 222.91 for the last 200 days.

Square Inc. [SQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Square Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Square Inc. [SQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Square Inc. go to 54.48%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Square Inc. [SQ]

There are presently around $75,972 million, or 75.10% of SQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SQ stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 28,466,309, which is approximately 0.784% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,565,270 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.49 billion in SQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.75 billion in SQ stock with ownership of nearly 4.062% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Square Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 723 institutional holders increased their position in Square Inc. [NYSE:SQ] by around 23,349,768 shares. Additionally, 552 investors decreased positions by around 28,262,620 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 236,160,172 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 287,772,560 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SQ stock had 187 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,542,371 shares, while 129 institutional investors sold positions of 5,755,960 shares during the same period.