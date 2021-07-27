Citigroup slashes price target on Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] – find out why.

Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ: WYNN] price surged by 0.72 percent to reach at $0.75. The company report on July 15, 2021 that WynnBET Designated As Official Sportsbook & Gaming Partner Of The Detroit Lions In Multi-Year Partnership Agreement.

WynnBET Signs Company’s First Partnership With An NFL Team.

WynnBET, the premier mobile sports betting app from the global leader in luxury hospitality, Wynn Resorts, announced on Thursday its first partnership with an NFL team through a multi-year sponsorship with the Detroit Lions. As part of the agreement, the Lions will designate WynnBET as an official sportsbook and gaming partner of the team and house the “WynnBET Sports Bar at Ford Field.”.

A sum of 4119359 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.45M shares. Wynn Resorts Limited shares reached a high of $104.47 and dropped to a low of $100.761 until finishing in the latest session at $104.32.

The one-year WYNN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.75. The average equity rating for WYNN stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WYNN shares is $130.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WYNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Wynn Resorts Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Wynn Resorts Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $99 to $110, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on WYNN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wynn Resorts Limited is set at 3.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for WYNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 49.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.10.

WYNN Stock Performance Analysis:

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.40. With this latest performance, WYNN shares dropped by -15.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WYNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.17 for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 121.63, while it was recorded at 106.29 for the last single week of trading, and 113.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wynn Resorts Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.47 and a Gross Margin at -17.79. Wynn Resorts Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.63.

Return on Total Capital for WYNN is now -9.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -297.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.88. Additionally, WYNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 102.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 95.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] managed to generate an average of -$75,173 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Wynn Resorts Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,830 million, or 74.60% of WYNN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WYNN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,837,751, which is approximately 7.51% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 9,934,172 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 billion in WYNN stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $916.24 million in WYNN stock with ownership of nearly 32.272% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wynn Resorts Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 331 institutional holders increased their position in Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ:WYNN] by around 11,454,856 shares. Additionally, 222 investors decreased positions by around 9,551,011 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 63,639,584 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,645,451 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WYNN stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,173,964 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 2,709,656 shares during the same period.