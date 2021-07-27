Cantor Fitzgerald lifts Hecla Mining Company [HL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hecla Mining Company [NYSE: HL] jumped around 0.08 points on Monday, while shares priced at $6.61 at the close of the session, up 1.23%. The company report on July 13, 2021 that Hecla Announces Q2 2021 Production.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) announced its preliminary silver and gold production for the second quarter of 2021.1.

HIGHLIGHTS.

Hecla Mining Company stock is now 2.09% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HL Stock saw the intraday high of $6.75 and lowest of $6.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.44, which means current price is +41.85% above from all time high which was touched on 06/14/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.76M shares, HL reached a trading volume of 4347123 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hecla Mining Company [HL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HL shares is $8.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Hecla Mining Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Hecla Mining Company stock. On July 17, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HL shares from 2.50 to 4.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hecla Mining Company is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for HL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for HL in the course of the last twelve months was 32.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has HL stock performed recently?

Hecla Mining Company [HL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.96. With this latest performance, HL shares dropped by -16.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.15 for Hecla Mining Company [HL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.97, while it was recorded at 6.59 for the last single week of trading, and 6.39 for the last 200 days.

Hecla Mining Company [HL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hecla Mining Company [HL] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.06 and a Gross Margin at +20.69. Hecla Mining Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.37.

Return on Total Capital for HL is now 3.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hecla Mining Company [HL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.35. Additionally, HL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hecla Mining Company [HL] managed to generate an average of -$10,494 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Hecla Mining Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Insider trade positions for Hecla Mining Company [HL]

There are presently around $2,120 million, or 63.80% of HL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HL stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 49,990,469, which is approximately -8.173% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 48,940,953 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $323.5 million in HL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $283.58 million in HL stock with ownership of nearly 7.523% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hecla Mining Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Hecla Mining Company [NYSE:HL] by around 28,469,027 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 22,791,445 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 269,528,313 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 320,788,785 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HL stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,001,597 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,224,450 shares during the same period.