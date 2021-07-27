Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY] is 28.47% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [NASDAQ: BPY] loss -0.27% on the last trading session, reaching $18.59 price per share at the time. The company report on July 26, 2021 that Brookfield Asset Management Completes Privatization of Brookfield Property Partners.

All dollar references are in U.S. dollars, unless noted otherwise1.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (“BAM”) (NYSE: BAM; TSX: BAM.A) and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (“BPY”) (Nasdaq: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) announced that BAM has completed its previously announced acquisition of all of the limited partnership units of BPY and the exchangeable limited partnership units of Brookfield Office Properties Exchange LP.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. represents 506.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.43 billion with the latest information. BPY stock price has been found in the range of $18.5202 to $18.83.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.18M shares, BPY reached a trading volume of 5429206 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BPY shares is $18.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BPY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2019, representing the official price target for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on BPY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for BPY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for BPY in the course of the last twelve months was 14.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for BPY stock

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.81. With this latest performance, BPY shares dropped by -1.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BPY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.06 for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.70, while it was recorded at 18.60 for the last single week of trading, and 17.05 for the last 200 days.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.85 and a Gross Margin at +56.27. Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.00.

Return on Total Capital for BPY is now 3.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 411.18. Additionally, BPY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 315.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY] managed to generate an average of -$48,648 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.