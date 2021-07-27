American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] Stock trading around $87.68 per share: What’s Next?

American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ: AEP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.98% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.23%. The company report on July 26, 2021 that Electric Highway Coalition Grows to 14 Members, More Than Doubling Participation.

The Electric Highway Coalition (EHC) has doubled the number of companies committed to enabling long distance electric vehicle (EV) travel through a network of DC fast charging stations connecting major highway systems.

Membership in the EHC – which is committed to helping enable long distance all-electric travel by adding fast charging stations along U.S. highway routes – has now grown to include AVANGRID, Consolidated Edison, DTE Energy, Eversource Energy, Exelon, FirstEnergy Corp., ITC Holdings Corp., and National Grid. Formed in March 2021, EHC began its membership with American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP), Dominion Energy, Duke Energy, Entergy Corporation, Southern Co., and the Tennessee Valley Authority.

Over the last 12 months, AEP stock dropped by -0.42%. The one-year American Electric Power Company Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.76. The average equity rating for AEP stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $43.26 billion, with 499.92 million shares outstanding and 499.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, AEP stock reached a trading volume of 4380526 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEP shares is $97.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for American Electric Power Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2021, representing the official price target for American Electric Power Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $93, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on AEP stock. On January 15, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for AEP shares from 90 to 83.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Electric Power Company Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEP in the course of the last twelve months was 27.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.23. With this latest performance, AEP shares gained by 5.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.97 for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.24, while it was recorded at 85.80 for the last single week of trading, and 84.61 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.00 and a Gross Margin at +28.68. American Electric Power Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.76.

Return on Total Capital for AEP is now 5.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 168.95. Additionally, AEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] managed to generate an average of $131,060 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.American Electric Power Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Electric Power Company Inc. go to 5.90%.

There are presently around $32,466 million, or 75.00% of AEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,121,623, which is approximately -6.944% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,957,221 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.33 billion in AEP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.61 billion in AEP stock with ownership of nearly 8.42% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Electric Power Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 542 institutional holders increased their position in American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ:AEP] by around 27,386,910 shares. Additionally, 539 investors decreased positions by around 24,843,937 shares, while 215 investors held positions by with 318,047,059 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 370,277,906 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEP stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,104,305 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 1,884,940 shares during the same period.