why Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.08

Verb Technology Company Inc. [NASDAQ: VERB] jumped around 0.13 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.49 at the close of the session, up 5.51%. The company report on July 14, 2021 that Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM Partners With Verb Technology To Launch SHOP LIVE™, Equipping Each Global Distributor with Their Own Live Interactive Streaming Channel, Letting Customers Purchase Products on the Spot.

SHOP LIVE is powered by verbLIVE, the interactive livestream ecommerce application developed by Verb Technology Company.

Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM, a global e-commerce and product brokerage company, and Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) (“VERB”), a leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream ecommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, have partnered to launch SHOP LIVE, a customized, interactive and live-streaming channel unique to each of Market America Worldwide’s global distributors, known as UnFranchise® Owners (UFOs). With this extraordinary and next-level technology, SHOP LIVE™ will allow each UFO to hold their own live broadcast, where they can talk about, demonstrate and sell products to their current and potential customers anytime, anyplace, 24/7. Fresh off the heels of last month’s global launch of the Company’s UnFranchise Marketing App, also powered by Verb, SHOP LIVE becomes this same app’s ultimate add-on, not only equipping UFOs with state-of-the-art business-building technology but also letting individuals with a similar entrepreneurial spirit consider earning supplemental income as well.

Verb Technology Company Inc. stock is now 50.91% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VERB Stock saw the intraday high of $2.85 and lowest of $2.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.97, which means current price is +170.65% above from all time high which was touched on 07/15/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.92M shares, VERB reached a trading volume of 19239389 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERB shares is $3.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERB stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verb Technology Company Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

How has VERB stock performed recently?

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.73. With this latest performance, VERB shares gained by 93.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 121.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.51 for Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.60, while it was recorded at 2.65 for the last single week of trading, and 1.53 for the last 200 days.

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Verb Technology Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]

There are presently around $13 million, or 8.30% of VERB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,623,161, which is approximately 48.209% of the company’s market cap and around 10.20% of the total institutional ownership; AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., holding 1,314,950 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.27 million in VERB stocks shares; and BCJ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.46 million in VERB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verb Technology Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Verb Technology Company Inc. [NASDAQ:VERB] by around 2,985,665 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 858,491 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,396,338 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,240,494 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERB stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,170,956 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 608,416 shares during the same period.