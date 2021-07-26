why Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.38

Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ: OCGN] slipped around -0.14 points on Friday, while shares priced at $6.94 at the close of the session, down -1.98%. The company report on July 25, 2021 that OCGN LOSS NOTICE: ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – OCGN.

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) between February 2, 2021 and June 10, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important August 17, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Ocugen securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

Ocugen Inc. stock is now 279.23% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OCGN Stock saw the intraday high of $7.36 and lowest of $6.92 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.77, which means current price is +395.71% above from all time high which was touched on 02/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 63.43M shares, OCGN reached a trading volume of 10121370 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCGN shares is $5.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ocugen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Ocugen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $0.70 to $13, while Chardan Capital Markets kept a Neutral rating on OCGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocugen Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32929.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

How has OCGN stock performed recently?

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.20. With this latest performance, OCGN shares dropped by -8.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 218.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2346.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.82 for Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.82, while it was recorded at 7.33 for the last single week of trading, and 5.41 for the last 200 days.

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ocugen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.00 and a Current Ratio set at 12.00.

Insider trade positions for Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]

There are presently around $170 million, or 13.00% of OCGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,104,527, which is approximately -10.694% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 5,033,935 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.94 million in OCGN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $23.75 million in OCGN stock with ownership of nearly 53.772% of the company’s market capitalization.

60 institutional holders increased their position in Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ:OCGN] by around 12,224,625 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 2,219,673 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 10,120,973 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,565,271 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCGN stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,609,617 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 694,426 shares during the same period.