why Micron Technology Inc. [MU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $118.82

Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MU] jumped around 0.41 points on Friday, while shares priced at $75.94 at the close of the session, up 0.54%. The company report on July 1, 2021 that Micron to Sell Lehi, Utah, Fab to Texas Instruments.

Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Lehi, Utah, fab to Texas Instruments. The economic value for Micron from the sale is $1.5 billion, comprised of $900 million in cash from TI from the sales transaction, and approximately $600 million in value from select tools and other assets. Micron has sold some of these assets and will retain the remainder to redeploy to its other manufacturing sites or sell to other buyers.

Micron’s Lehi, Utah, facility has been home to a highly skilled team with expertise in all aspects of advanced semiconductor manufacturing. TI will offer all Lehi site team members the opportunity to become employees upon the closing of the sale and intends to deploy its own technologies at the site. The sale is anticipated to close later this calendar year.

Micron Technology Inc. stock is now 1.01% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MU Stock saw the intraday high of $76.04 and lowest of $74.895 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 96.96, which means current price is +3.74% above from all time high which was touched on 04/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 19.02M shares, MU reached a trading volume of 12310497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Micron Technology Inc. [MU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MU shares is $118.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Summit Insights have made an estimate for Micron Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $90 to $110. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Micron Technology Inc. stock. On May 20, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for MU shares from 137 to 115.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Micron Technology Inc. is set at 2.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for MU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.46.

How has MU stock performed recently?

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.24. With this latest performance, MU shares dropped by -3.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.19 for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.99, while it was recorded at 75.73 for the last single week of trading, and 77.03 for the last 200 days.

Micron Technology Inc. [MU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Micron Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings analysis for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Micron Technology Inc. go to 63.56%.

Insider trade positions for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]

There are presently around $69,763 million, or 84.30% of MU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 88,019,606, which is approximately 0.453% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 86,193,412 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.55 billion in MU stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $3.45 billion in MU stock with ownership of nearly -6.43% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Micron Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 685 institutional holders increased their position in Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MU] by around 68,749,380 shares. Additionally, 515 investors decreased positions by around 84,136,424 shares, while 167 investors held positions by with 765,772,073 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 918,657,877 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MU stock had 167 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,542,943 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 15,348,023 shares during the same period.