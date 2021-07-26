why Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $65.97

Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE: XOM] slipped around -0.07 points on Friday, while shares priced at $57.04 at the close of the session, down -0.12%. The company report on July 22, 2021 that Jefferson Energy Companies Executes Terminal Services Contract with ExxonMobil Oil Corporation.

Jefferson Energy Companies (“Jefferson Energy”), a subsidiary of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE: FTAI), is pleased to announce it has entered into a new contract to expand terminal services to ExxonMobil Oil Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corporation (“ExxonMobil”; NYSE:XOM).

Jefferson Energy is constructing approximately 1.9 million barrels of new storage capacity at the Jefferson Energy terminal and five connecting pipelines between the ExxonMobil Beaumont refinery and Jefferson Energy terminal that will increase utilization of its existing marine infrastructure. The engineering and construction has begun for this second phase of the Jefferson Energy terminal master plan buildout and will increase total storage to approximately 6.2 million barrels.

Exxon Mobil Corporation stock is now 38.38% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XOM Stock saw the intraday high of $57.29 and lowest of $56.47 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 64.93, which means current price is +39.12% above from all time high which was touched on 06/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 23.86M shares, XOM reached a trading volume of 14052480 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XOM shares is $65.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Exxon Mobil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Exxon Mobil Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exxon Mobil Corporation is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for XOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83.

How has XOM stock performed recently?

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.49. With this latest performance, XOM shares dropped by -11.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.90 for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.80, while it was recorded at 56.64 for the last single week of trading, and 50.88 for the last 200 days.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Exxon Mobil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exxon Mobil Corporation go to 10.14%.

Insider trade positions for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]

There are presently around $126,723 million, or 53.30% of XOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 349,439,067, which is approximately 1.465% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 282,815,742 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.13 billion in XOM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.12 billion in XOM stock with ownership of nearly 2.499% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exxon Mobil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,314 institutional holders increased their position in Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE:XOM] by around 146,308,949 shares. Additionally, 1,226 investors decreased positions by around 110,419,797 shares, while 256 investors held positions by with 1,964,924,287 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,221,653,033 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XOM stock had 224 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,268,145 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 11,802,428 shares during the same period.