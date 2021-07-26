why Chevron Corporation [CVX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $121.93

Chevron Corporation [NYSE: CVX] price surged by 0.04 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on July 20, 2021 that Meet Karen; Chevron’s Senior Advisor of Social Investment.

A sum of 7558502 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.08M shares. Chevron Corporation shares reached a high of $99.12 and dropped to a low of $97.94 until finishing in the latest session at $98.86.

The one-year CVX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.92. The average equity rating for CVX stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Chevron Corporation [CVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVX shares is $121.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Chevron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities dropped their target price from $127 to $112. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Chevron Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $123, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on CVX stock. On April 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CVX shares from 117 to 113.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chevron Corporation is set at 2.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.69.

CVX Stock Performance Analysis:

Chevron Corporation [CVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.24. With this latest performance, CVX shares dropped by -6.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.14 for Chevron Corporation [CVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.91, while it was recorded at 98.00 for the last single week of trading, and 95.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chevron Corporation Fundamentals:

Chevron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

CVX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chevron Corporation go to -4.90%.

Chevron Corporation [CVX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $128,693 million, or 68.20% of CVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 156,074,551, which is approximately -1.088% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 137,796,337 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.62 billion in CVX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $13.05 billion in CVX stock with ownership of nearly 4.095% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chevron Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,463 institutional holders increased their position in Chevron Corporation [NYSE:CVX] by around 85,204,225 shares. Additionally, 989 investors decreased positions by around 65,238,165 shares, while 247 investors held positions by with 1,151,325,372 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,301,767,762 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVX stock had 195 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,112,638 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 4,305,838 shares during the same period.