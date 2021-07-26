Wedbush slashes price target on Snap Inc. [SNAP] – find out why.

Snap Inc. [NYSE: SNAP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 23.82% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 31.46%. The company report on July 23, 2021 that Snap Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Daily Active Users increased 23% year-over-year to 293 million.

Revenue increased 116% year-over-year to $982 million.

Over the last 12 months, SNAP stock rose by 254.89%. The one-year Snap Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.1. The average equity rating for SNAP stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $98.92 billion, with 1.55 billion shares outstanding and 1.17 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.77M shares, SNAP stock reached a trading volume of 116066887 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Snap Inc. [SNAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNAP shares is $77.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Snap Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $85 to $92. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Snap Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $85 to $100, while Truist kept a Buy rating on SNAP stock. On July 23, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SNAP shares from 62 to 76.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snap Inc. is set at 3.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 41.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.73.

SNAP Stock Performance Analysis:

Snap Inc. [SNAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.46. With this latest performance, SNAP shares gained by 17.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 254.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.98 for Snap Inc. [SNAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.34, while it was recorded at 65.25 for the last single week of trading, and 54.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Snap Inc. Fundamentals:

Snap Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Snap Inc. [SNAP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $63,648 million, or 63.60% of SNAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNAP stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 129,244,796, which is approximately 2.402% of the company’s market cap and around 9.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 59,937,596 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.67 billion in SNAP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.18 billion in SNAP stock with ownership of nearly 0.763% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Snap Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 368 institutional holders increased their position in Snap Inc. [NYSE:SNAP] by around 132,174,702 shares. Additionally, 292 investors decreased positions by around 91,701,990 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 592,432,838 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 816,309,530 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNAP stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 58,622,932 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 10,331,413 shares during the same period.