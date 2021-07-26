Wall Street Analyst Upgrade PG&E Corporation [PCG]. What else is Wall St. saying

PG&E Corporation [NYSE: PCG] loss -1.18% or -0.11 points to close at $9.22 with a heavy trading volume of 10530905 shares. The company report on July 22, 2021 that PG&E Announces Major New Electric Infrastructure Safety Initiative to Protect Communities From Wildfire Threat.

Undergrounding 10,000 Miles of Power Lines in Highest Fire-Threat Areas.

Initiative Builds on Recent Successful Projects Using Undergrounding to Harden the Electric System and Mitigate Wildfire Risk.

It opened the trading session at $9.39, the shares rose to $9.425 and dropped to $9.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PCG points out that the company has recorded -21.33% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.49% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 13.10M shares, PCG reached to a volume of 10530905 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PG&E Corporation [PCG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCG shares is $15.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for PG&E Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2021, representing the official price target for PG&E Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $13, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on PCG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PG&E Corporation is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

Trading performance analysis for PCG stock

PG&E Corporation [PCG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.82. With this latest performance, PCG shares dropped by -8.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.17 for PG&E Corporation [PCG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.19, while it was recorded at 9.33 for the last single week of trading, and 11.14 for the last 200 days.

PG&E Corporation [PCG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

PG&E Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

PG&E Corporation [PCG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG&E Corporation go to 2.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PG&E Corporation [PCG]

There are presently around $13,087 million, or 72.40% of PCG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 159,647,710, which is approximately 7.605% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 137,921,276 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.27 billion in PCG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $770.38 million in PCG stock with ownership of nearly 8.552% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PG&E Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 221 institutional holders increased their position in PG&E Corporation [NYSE:PCG] by around 144,730,532 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 102,264,462 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 1,172,403,481 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,419,398,475 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCG stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,443,989 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 13,578,332 shares during the same period.