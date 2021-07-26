Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Halliburton Company [HAL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Halliburton Company [NYSE: HAL] closed the trading session at $20.11 on 07/23/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.815, while the highest price level was $20.6599. The company report on July 20, 2021 that Halliburton Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Net income of $0.26 per diluted share.

Cash flow from operating activities of $409 million and free cash flow of $265 million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.40 percent and weekly performance of 0.25 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.88M shares, HAL reached to a volume of 12380837 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Halliburton Company [HAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAL shares is $23.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Halliburton Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Halliburton Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on HAL stock. On May 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HAL shares from 21 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halliburton Company is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAL in the course of the last twelve months was 20.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

HAL stock trade performance evaluation

Halliburton Company [HAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.25. With this latest performance, HAL shares dropped by -14.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.17 for Halliburton Company [HAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.72, while it was recorded at 20.17 for the last single week of trading, and 19.83 for the last 200 days.

Halliburton Company [HAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Halliburton Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Halliburton Company [HAL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halliburton Company go to 55.20%.

Halliburton Company [HAL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,955 million, or 78.90% of HAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 99,604,295, which is approximately -1.606% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 71,200,170 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.43 billion in HAL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.22 billion in HAL stock with ownership of nearly -5.81% of the company’s market capitalization.

282 institutional holders increased their position in Halliburton Company [NYSE:HAL] by around 64,256,694 shares. Additionally, 341 investors decreased positions by around 57,475,417 shares, while 123 investors held positions by with 572,187,100 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 693,919,211 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAL stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,346,932 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 6,755,895 shares during the same period.