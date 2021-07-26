Wall Street Analyst Resumed Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]. What else is Wall St. saying

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE: UBER] plunged by -$0.11 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $47.69 during the day while it closed the day at $47.46. The company report on July 22, 2021 that Uber Freight to Acquire Transplace.

Transaction will create an industry-leading combined Freight Technology Operating System to enable a comprehensive end-to-end shipper-to-carrier solution, unlocking new levels of efficiency and service.

Uber Freight and Transplace have entered into a definitive agreement for Uber Freight to acquire Transplace for approximately $2.25 billion, consisting of up to $750 million in common stock of Uber Freight’s parent company, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and the remainder in cash. Uber Freight will acquire Transplace from TPG Capital, the private equity platform of alternative asset firm TPG. Uber Freight’s acquisition of Transplace will create one of the leading logistics technology platforms, with one of the largest and most comprehensive managed transportation and logistics networks in the world. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.

Uber Technologies Inc. stock has also gained 2.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UBER stock has declined by -18.07% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.61% and lost -6.94% year-on date.

The market cap for UBER stock reached $89.04 billion, with 1.86 billion shares outstanding and 1.84 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.56M shares, UBER reached a trading volume of 9516155 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $68.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Uber Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Nomura analysts kept a Buy rating on UBER stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.01.

UBER stock trade performance evaluation

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.75. With this latest performance, UBER shares dropped by -6.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.78 for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.18, while it was recorded at 46.89 for the last single week of trading, and 50.92 for the last 200 days.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Uber Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc. go to 65.50%.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $66,503 million, or 76.40% of UBER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 184,228,178, which is approximately -17.1% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 128,831,213 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.11 billion in UBER stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $4.21 billion in UBER stock with ownership of nearly 7.923% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uber Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 624 institutional holders increased their position in Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE:UBER] by around 174,367,495 shares. Additionally, 430 investors decreased positions by around 154,901,654 shares, while 146 investors held positions by with 1,071,973,685 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,401,242,834 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBER stock had 170 new institutional investments in for a total of 49,262,105 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 29,079,019 shares during the same period.