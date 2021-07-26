Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Facebook Inc. [FB]. What else is Wall St. saying

Facebook Inc. [NASDAQ: FB] jumped around 18.6 points on Friday, while shares priced at $369.79 at the close of the session, up 5.30%. The company report on July 2, 2021 that Facebook to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) announced that the company’s second quarter 2021 financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Facebook will host a conference call to discuss its results at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET the same day. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Facebook Investor Relations website at investor.fb.com, along with the company’s earnings press release, financial tables, and slide presentation.

Facebook Inc. stock is now 35.37% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FB Stock saw the intraday high of $375.33 and lowest of $357.19 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 358.79, which means current price is +51.18% above from all time high which was touched on 07/23/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 16.76M shares, FB reached a trading volume of 33642456 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Facebook Inc. [FB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FB shares is $386.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FB stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Facebook Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Facebook Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $375 to $340, while Wedbush kept a Neutral rating on FB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Facebook Inc. is set at 8.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for FB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for FB in the course of the last twelve months was 41.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.10.

How has FB stock performed recently?

Facebook Inc. [FB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.39. With this latest performance, FB shares gained by 8.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.27 for Facebook Inc. [FB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 336.61, while it was recorded at 349.16 for the last single week of trading, and 293.62 for the last 200 days.

Facebook Inc. [FB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Facebook Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

Earnings analysis for Facebook Inc. [FB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Facebook Inc. go to 23.70%.

Insider trade positions for Facebook Inc. [FB]

There are presently around $700,105 million, or 80.20% of FB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 183,156,795, which is approximately 0.16% of the company’s market cap and around 0.58% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 157,946,327 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.41 billion in FB stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $46.22 billion in FB stock with ownership of nearly 1.338% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Facebook Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,602 institutional holders increased their position in Facebook Inc. [NASDAQ:FB] by around 83,672,094 shares. Additionally, 1,389 investors decreased positions by around 79,126,005 shares, while 341 investors held positions by with 1,730,452,748 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,893,250,847 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FB stock had 229 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,982,689 shares, while 130 institutional investors sold positions of 5,098,569 shares during the same period.