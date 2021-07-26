Wall Street Analyst Initiated Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Yatsen Holding Limited [NYSE: YSG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -13.27% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -19.87%. The company report on May 19, 2021 that Yatsen Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Conference Call to Be Held at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on May 19, 2021.

Yatsen Holding Limited (“Yatsen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YSG), a leader in the rapidly evolving China beauty market, announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The average equity rating for YSG stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.83 billion, with 631.61 million shares outstanding and 160.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, YSG stock reached a trading volume of 8013860 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for Yatsen Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Yatsen Holding Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18.60, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on YSG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yatsen Holding Limited is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for YSG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86.

YSG Stock Performance Analysis:

Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.87. With this latest performance, YSG shares dropped by -33.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.96% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YSG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.62 for Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.40, while it was recorded at 7.07 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Yatsen Holding Limited Fundamentals:

Yatsen Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] Insider Position Details

53 institutional holders increased their position in Yatsen Holding Limited [NYSE:YSG] by around 30,997,753 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 49,800,708 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 5,759,826 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,038,635 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YSG stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,706,227 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 6,703,087 shares during the same period.