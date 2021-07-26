Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]. What else is Wall St. saying

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [NYSE: TME] plunged by -$0.8 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $11.0799 during the day while it closed the day at $10.78. The company report on July 20, 2021 that Tencent Music Entertainment Group to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021 Eastern Time.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (“Tencent Music”, “TME”, or the “Company”) (NYSE: TME), the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after the U.S. market closes on Monday, August 16, 2021.

Tencent Music’s management will hold a conference call on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time or 8:00 A.M. Beijing Time on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock has also loss -7.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TME stock has declined by -43.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -60.10% and lost -43.97% year-on date.

The market cap for TME stock reached $19.60 billion, with 1.68 billion shares outstanding and 753.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.66M shares, TME reached a trading volume of 20943079 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, China Renaissance raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock. On March 23, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TME shares from 18 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tencent Music Entertainment Group is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for TME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for TME in the course of the last twelve months was 22.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

TME stock trade performance evaluation

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.86. With this latest performance, TME shares dropped by -29.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.54 for Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.53, while it was recorded at 11.39 for the last single week of trading, and 18.88 for the last 200 days.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tencent Music Entertainment Group go to 0.77%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,757 million, or 66.60% of TME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TME stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 46,032,615, which is approximately 8.179% of the company’s market cap and around 9.76% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,800,967 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $256.57 million in TME stocks shares; and NINETY ONE UK LTD, currently with $242.53 million in TME stock with ownership of nearly 20.843% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tencent Music Entertainment Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 261 institutional holders increased their position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group [NYSE:TME] by around 202,353,599 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 225,025,830 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 106,690,427 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 534,069,856 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TME stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 82,134,846 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 23,336,119 shares during the same period.