Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] moved down -4.15: Why It’s Important

Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ: BBIG] price plunged by -4.15 percent to reach at -$0.14. The company report on July 23, 2021 that Vinco Ventures and ZASH Global Media and Entertainment through their Joint Venture, ZVV Media Partners, Completes Acquisition of Lomotif.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG), a leader in selective acquisitions leveraging new market opportunities by utilizing the B.I.G. Strategy: Buy. Innovate. Grow., is pleased to announce the closing of the Lomotif Private Limited (“Lomotif”) acquisition, which owns the Lomotif short form video platform, through their joint venture entity ZVV Media. This acquisition makes ZVV Media, a subsidiary of Vinco Ventures Inc., one of the most powerful global short form media companies in the marketplace.

Some key highlights of the Lomotif acquisition by Vinco Ventures:.

A sum of 23269522 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.86M shares. Vinco Ventures Inc. shares reached a high of $4.07 and dropped to a low of $3.21 until finishing in the latest session at $3.23.

Guru’s Opinion on Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vinco Ventures Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.40.

BBIG Stock Performance Analysis:

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.58. With this latest performance, BBIG shares dropped by -32.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.92 for Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.76, while it was recorded at 3.30 for the last single week of trading, and 2.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vinco Ventures Inc. Fundamentals:

Vinco Ventures Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7 million, or 8.30% of BBIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,346,024, which is approximately 6498.157% of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; ROVIDA ADVISORS INC., holding 229,973 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.74 million in BBIG stocks shares; and CUTLER GROUP LP, currently with $0.7 million in BBIG stock with ownership of nearly 1123.424% of the company’s market capitalization.

17 institutional holders increased their position in Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ:BBIG] by around 1,869,677 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 100,000 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 270,274 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,239,951 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBIG stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 337,124 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.