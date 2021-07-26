ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] Revenue clocked in at $26.03 billion, up 10.01% YTD: What’s Next?

ViacomCBS Inc. [NASDAQ: VIAC] closed the trading session at $40.99 on 07/23/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $40.4101, while the highest price level was $41.13. The company report on July 22, 2021 that MTV Entertainment Studios taps The Surreal Life for Fall 2021 premiere on VH1.

The iconic series returns with Dennis Rodman, August Alsina, Stormy Daniels, Tamar Braxton, Frankie Muniz, Kim Coles, CJ Perry and Manny MUA for a boundary-pushing, unfiltered journey into the surreal.

MTV Entertainment Studios announced The Surreal Life will premiere on VH1 this Fall, reimagined for new audiences 15 years later as the brand continues to harness its extensive library of IP. The iconic series notorious for legendary “celeb-reality,” returns with eight unexpected stars coming together for a wild, over the top journey that pushes them to reveal different sides of themselves in surprising ways.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.01 percent and weekly performance of 1.74 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 19.11M shares, VIAC reached to a volume of 6477857 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIAC shares is $50.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for ViacomCBS Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $38 to $53. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2021, representing the official price target for ViacomCBS Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Barrington Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on VIAC stock. On May 07, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for VIAC shares from 59 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ViacomCBS Inc. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for VIAC in the course of the last twelve months was 9.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

VIAC stock trade performance evaluation

ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.74. With this latest performance, VIAC shares dropped by -2.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.63 for ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.84, while it was recorded at 40.68 for the last single week of trading, and 44.70 for the last 200 days.

ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

ViacomCBS Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ViacomCBS Inc. go to -2.93%.

ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,857 million, or 85.10% of VIAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,446,433, which is approximately 1.991% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,025,003 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.68 billion in VIAC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.26 billion in VIAC stock with ownership of nearly -7.425% of the company’s market capitalization.

542 institutional holders increased their position in ViacomCBS Inc. [NASDAQ:VIAC] by around 159,172,353 shares. Additionally, 479 investors decreased positions by around 171,380,932 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 178,281,141 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 508,834,426 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIAC stock had 264 new institutional investments in for a total of 53,799,040 shares, while 152 institutional investors sold positions of 23,896,488 shares during the same period.