Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] is -4.89% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE: VZ] closed the trading session at $55.88 on 07/23/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $55.64, while the highest price level was $56.03. The company report on July 22, 2021 that Verizon Frontline supporting wildfire response efforts nationwide.

Verizon Frontline technology has been delivered to more than 70 locations by the Verizon Response Team (VRT) to help enable mission-critical communications in remote areas as first responders battle wildfires across the country.

The VRT is supporting, or has supported, interagency wildland fire management teams in their efforts to combat fires in 15 states.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.89 percent and weekly performance of -1.03 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.36M shares, VZ reached to a volume of 14825477 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VZ shares is $60.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Verizon Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $64 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Verizon Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $59 to $60, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on VZ stock. On July 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for VZ shares from 66 to 68.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verizon Communications Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for VZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for VZ in the course of the last twelve months was 17.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

VZ stock trade performance evaluation

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.03. With this latest performance, VZ shares dropped by -0.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.37 for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.61, while it was recorded at 55.84 for the last single week of trading, and 57.60 for the last 200 days.

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Verizon Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verizon Communications Inc. go to 3.59%.

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $151,533 million, or 66.70% of VZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 320,963,030, which is approximately -1.53% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 305,370,449 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.06 billion in VZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.93 billion in VZ stock with ownership of nearly -0.767% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verizon Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,601 institutional holders increased their position in Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE:VZ] by around 105,984,598 shares. Additionally, 1,182 investors decreased positions by around 149,294,415 shares, while 187 investors held positions by with 2,456,483,546 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,711,762,559 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VZ stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,469,084 shares, while 132 institutional investors sold positions of 15,401,457 shares during the same period.