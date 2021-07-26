Universe Pharmaceuticals INC [UPC] Revenue clocked in at $30.70 million, down -36.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC [NASDAQ: UPC] traded at a low on 07/23/21, posting a -20.63 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.04. The company report on May 25, 2021 that Universe Pharmaceuticals INC Enters into Letter of Intent for Strategic Cooperation with Kitanihon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (Nasdaq: UPC), a pharmaceutical producer and distributor in China, announced that the Company entered into a letter of intent on April 23, 2021 (the “LOI”) for strategic cooperation with Kitanihon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (“KP”), a Japanese company engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of pharmaceutical and medical products.

Pursuant to the LOI, both parties agree to jointly establish a flagship store on global.jd.com, a popular e-commerce platform in China offering overseas products. The Company agrees to operate the flagship store as an exclusive distributor to sell KP’s products. The Company will distribute KP’s products across the Chinese and Southeast Asian markets through international e-commerce channels, to create growth opportunities for both parties. In addition, both parties agree to jointly establish a medical product research and development center (the “Center”) to be named Universe Hanhe Medical Research Institute Co., Ltd. The Center will receive favorable policy treatment from the Chinese government. The Company will utilize its R&D capacity and medicinal resources, and KP agrees to employ its quality control standards and advanced technologies into the development of medical products.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12128293 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC stands at 30.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.68%.

The market cap for UPC stock reached $63.84 million, with 21.00 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 377.20K shares, UPC reached a trading volume of 12128293 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Universe Pharmaceuticals INC is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC [UPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.36.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.37 for Universe Pharmaceuticals INC [UPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.07, while it was recorded at 2.95 for the last single week of trading.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC [UPC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Insider trade positions for Universe Pharmaceuticals INC [UPC]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.42% of UPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPC stocks are: UBS GROUP AG with ownership of 35,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 67.46% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 32,013 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97000.0 in UPC stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $46000.0 in UPC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Universe Pharmaceuticals INC [NASDAQ:UPC] by around 82,906 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,906 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPC stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 82,906 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.