UBS slashes price target on Tesla Inc. [TSLA] – find out why.

Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ: TSLA] traded at a low on 07/23/21, posting a -0.91 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $643.38. The company report on July 13, 2021 that Tesla Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast.

Tesla will post its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after market close on Monday, July 26, 2021. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q2 2021 update, which will be available on Tesla’s Investor Relations website. Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial and business results and outlook.

What: Date of Tesla Q2 2021 Financial Results and Q&A WebcastWhen: Monday, July 26, 2021Time: 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern TimeQ2 2021 Update: http://ir.tesla.com Webcast: http://ir.tesla.com (live and replay).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14551914 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tesla Inc. stands at 2.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.42%.

The market cap for TSLA stock reached $619.79 billion, with 963.33 million shares outstanding and 775.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 25.80M shares, TSLA reached a trading volume of 14551914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tesla Inc. [TSLA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSLA shares is $655.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Tesla Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price from $974 to $812. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Tesla Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $590, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on TSLA stock. On April 27, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for TSLA shares from 1071 to 974.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tesla Inc. is set at 21.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSLA in the course of the last twelve months was 77.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has TSLA stock performed recently?

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.13. With this latest performance, TSLA shares dropped by -2.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 112.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.71 for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 629.07, while it was recorded at 650.93 for the last single week of trading, and 642.82 for the last 200 days.

Tesla Inc. [TSLA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Tesla Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tesla Inc. go to 45.17%.

Insider trade positions for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]

There are presently around $261,951 million, or 42.70% of TSLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,596,739, which is approximately 1.353% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 50,242,363 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.32 billion in TSLA stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $26.33 billion in TSLA stock with ownership of nearly -11.511% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tesla Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,140 institutional holders increased their position in Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ:TSLA] by around 16,587,586 shares. Additionally, 939 investors decreased positions by around 43,901,091 shares, while 226 investors held positions by with 346,659,431 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 407,148,108 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSLA stock had 214 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,079,188 shares, while 160 institutional investors sold positions of 1,669,894 shares during the same period.