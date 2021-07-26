Twitter Inc. [TWTR] Stock trading around $71.69 per share: What’s Next?

Twitter Inc. [NYSE: TWTR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.05% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.95%. The company report on July 23, 2021 that Twitter Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Reports Total Revenue of $1.19 Billion and 11% Year-over-Year Growth in Monetizable Daily Active Usage (mDAU).

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) announced financial results for its second quarter 2021.

Over the last 12 months, TWTR stock rose by 86.50%. The one-year Twitter Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -15.31. The average equity rating for TWTR stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $55.53 billion, with 795.63 million shares outstanding and 778.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.77M shares, TWTR stock reached a trading volume of 44171749 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Twitter Inc. [TWTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWTR shares is $62.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Twitter Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $70 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Twitter Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $85, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on TWTR stock. On July 23, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TWTR shares from 60 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twitter Inc. is set at 2.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWTR in the course of the last twelve months was 464.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.80.

TWTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Twitter Inc. [TWTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.95. With this latest performance, TWTR shares gained by 7.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.86 for Twitter Inc. [TWTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.51, while it was recorded at 68.95 for the last single week of trading, and 57.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Twitter Inc. Fundamentals:

Twitter Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

TWTR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Twitter Inc. go to 40.22%.

Twitter Inc. [TWTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $45,124 million, or 80.50% of TWTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWTR stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 73,589,731, which is approximately 8.036% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 69,725,001 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.0 billion in TWTR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.75 billion in TWTR stock with ownership of nearly -1.367% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twitter Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 488 institutional holders increased their position in Twitter Inc. [NYSE:TWTR] by around 99,333,717 shares. Additionally, 457 investors decreased positions by around 78,023,533 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 452,072,543 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 629,429,793 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWTR stock had 175 new institutional investments in for a total of 40,038,767 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 5,400,602 shares during the same period.