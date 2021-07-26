TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] moved down -1.44: Why It’s Important

TD Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GLG] closed the trading session at $0.88 on 07/23/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.88, while the highest price level was $1.08. The company report on July 23, 2021 that TD Holdings, Inc. Inks Partnership Agreement with the Management Committee of Hainan’s Largest Economic Zone to Expand Commodity Trading Business.

TD Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLG) (the “Company”), a commodities trading service provider in China, announced that the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Hainan Baiyu Cross-border E-commerce Co., Ltd. (“Baiyu”), entered into a trade cooperation agreement (the “Agreement”) with the management committee of the Yangpu Economic Development Zone, Hainan’s largest economic zone and China’s first national-level development zone to be comprehensively developed by foreign investors, enjoying preferential policies for bonded zones, to expand the Company’s commodity trading business. The Agreement shall be in effect until December 31, 2022.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company agreed to commence its commodity trading business in the Yangpu Economic Development Zone and the management committee of the Yangpu Economic Development Zone agreed to grant the Company preferential policies including tax relief, financial support, rental subsidies, etc.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -44.65 percent and weekly performance of -12.86 percent. The stock has been moved at -61.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -33.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.34M shares, GLG reached to a volume of 8425346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TD Holdings Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56.

TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.86. With this latest performance, GLG shares dropped by -12.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.02 for TD Holdings Inc. [GLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.00, while it was recorded at 1.00 for the last single week of trading, and 1.78 for the last 200 days.

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of GLG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLG stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 153,168, which is approximately 568.243% of the company’s market cap and around 28.34% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 95,627 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84000.0 in GLG stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $60000.0 in GLG stock with ownership of nearly 33.237% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TD Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in TD Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GLG] by around 287,930 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 123,939 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 50,446 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 462,315 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLG stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 134,250 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 123,939 shares during the same period.