Support.com Inc. [SPRT] Is Currently 12.77 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Support.com Inc. [NASDAQ: SPRT] gained 12.77% on the last trading session, reaching $6.18 price per share at the time. The company report on July 7, 2021 that Support.com Joins Russell Microcap Index.

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT), a leader in customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees, announced that as part of the annual reconstitution of the Russell stock indexes, Support.com had been selected to join the Russell Microcap® Index, effective on June 28, 2021, according to the FTSE Russell website.

Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Support.com Inc. represents 20.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $132.81 million with the latest information. SPRT stock price has been found in the range of $4.89 to $6.29.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, SPRT reached a trading volume of 8716516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Support.com Inc. [SPRT]:

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Support.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2015. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2015, representing the official price target for Support.com Inc. stock. On August 01, 2013, analysts increased their price target for SPRT shares from 5.75 to 6.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Support.com Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPRT in the course of the last twelve months was 63.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.90.

Trading performance analysis for SPRT stock

Support.com Inc. [SPRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 54.89. With this latest performance, SPRT shares gained by 58.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 188.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 320.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.09 for Support.com Inc. [SPRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.75, while it was recorded at 5.10 for the last single week of trading, and 2.91 for the last 200 days.

Support.com Inc. [SPRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Support.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.90 and a Current Ratio set at 7.90.

Support.com Inc. [SPRT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Support.com Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Support.com Inc. [SPRT]

There are presently around $29 million, or 51.00% of SPRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPRT stocks are: FONDREN MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 1,301,874, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 831,549 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.14 million in SPRT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.1 million in SPRT stock with ownership of nearly -7.635% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Support.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Support.com Inc. [NASDAQ:SPRT] by around 551,556 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 841,324 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 3,255,750 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,648,630 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPRT stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 334,729 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 605,583 shares during the same period.