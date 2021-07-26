Stifel lifts Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE: HPE] jumped around 0.08 points on Friday, while shares priced at $14.10 at the close of the session, up 0.57%. The company report on July 22, 2021 that COMLINE Drives Competitive Advantage with HPE GreenLake.

IT service provider migrates its cloud and outsourcing business onto HPE’s edge-to-cloud platform to advance agility, cost and innovation.

German IT service provider COMLINE SE has decided to provide its cloud and outsourcing services based on HPE GreenLake. By the end of 2021, the company will migrate its outsourcing data centers in Frankfurt and Berlin to the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform. As a result, COMLINE will increase its agility and cost efficiency, as capacities and costs can be quickly and flexibly scaled according to customer demand. COMLINE will also launch new hybrid cloud services based on HPE GreenLake.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stock is now 18.99% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HPE Stock saw the intraday high of $14.1569 and lowest of $13.98 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.74, which means current price is +22.29% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.49M shares, HPE reached a trading volume of 6772990 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPE shares is $17.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $17, while Daiwa Securities kept a Outperform rating on HPE stock. On January 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HPE shares from 13 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPE in the course of the last twelve months was 16.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has HPE stock performed recently?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.73. With this latest performance, HPE shares dropped by -2.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.32 for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.16, while it was recorded at 14.00 for the last single week of trading, and 13.50 for the last 200 days.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company go to 11.60%.

Insider trade positions for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]

There are presently around $14,973 million, or 83.60% of HPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPE stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 155,964,450, which is approximately -1.697% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 145,148,065 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.05 billion in HPE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.84 billion in HPE stock with ownership of nearly 10.283% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 335 institutional holders increased their position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE:HPE] by around 83,055,802 shares. Additionally, 329 investors decreased positions by around 78,495,985 shares, while 159 investors held positions by with 900,336,272 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,061,888,059 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPE stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,217,010 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 13,201,898 shares during the same period.