Stephens lifts The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ: TTD] price surged by 9.50 percent to reach at $7.04. The company report on July 7, 2021 that The Trade Desk Launches New Media Trading Platform for the Modern Marketer.

Solimar Integrates Advanced Goals-Based Media Buying, Easy First-Party Data Onboarding, and Innovative Measurement Marketplace.

Global advertising technology leader, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), announced the launch of its new trading platform – Solimar – that will help marketers optimize their digital advertising campaigns across the open internet. Designed in response to a rapidly evolving digital marketing environment, Solimar enables marketers to unleash the power of their valuable first-party data, drive greater precision in their digital marketing campaigns, while advancing consumer-conscious privacy.

A sum of 11645828 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.58M shares. The Trade Desk Inc. shares reached a high of $82.66 and dropped to a low of $77.45 until finishing in the latest session at $81.15.

The one-year TTD stock forecast points to a potential downside of -18.66. The average equity rating for TTD stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTD shares is $68.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for The Trade Desk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $880 to $620. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2021, representing the official price target for The Trade Desk Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $770, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on TTD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Trade Desk Inc. is set at 3.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTD in the course of the last twelve months was 98.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.91. With this latest performance, TTD shares gained by 24.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.63 for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.29, while it was recorded at 74.67 for the last single week of trading, and 72.75 for the last 200 days.

The Trade Desk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Trade Desk Inc. go to 32.00%.

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,826 million, or 72.50% of TTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTD stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 41,295,660, which is approximately 41.794% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,841,490 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.15 billion in TTD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.07 billion in TTD stock with ownership of nearly 2.714% of the company’s market capitalization.

408 institutional holders increased their position in The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ:TTD] by around 30,644,416 shares. Additionally, 355 investors decreased positions by around 27,369,342 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 235,590,976 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 293,604,734 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTD stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,212,106 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 3,956,970 shares during the same period.