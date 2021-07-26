SOS Limited [SOS] gain 67.57% so far this year. What now?

SOS Limited [NYSE: SOS] price plunged by -6.42 percent to reach at -$0.17. The company report on June 21, 2021 that SOS Ltd. Enters Into a Joint Venture Agreement with Niagara Development and Accelerates its Blockchain Operations into the US.

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) (the “Company”or “SOS”) announced that it has entered into a joint venture agreement with Niagara Development LLC (“Niagara Development”), a New Jersey limited liability company, for a joint venture to be based in Niagara, Wisconsin.

The joint venture, FD LLC, is expected to carry out crypto-currency mining operations and construct an international standardized Digital Super Computing Custody Operation Center.

A sum of 13025019 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 16.11M shares. SOS Limited shares reached a high of $2.60 and dropped to a low of $2.44 until finishing in the latest session at $2.48.

Guru’s Opinion on SOS Limited [SOS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SOS Limited is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

SOS Stock Performance Analysis:

SOS Limited [SOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.06. With this latest performance, SOS shares dropped by -25.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.67 for SOS Limited [SOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.25, while it was recorded at 2.55 for the last single week of trading, and 3.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SOS Limited Fundamentals:

SOS Limited [SOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11 million, or 3.90% of SOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOS stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 1,730,564, which is approximately 7597.211% of the company’s market cap and around 2.32% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 387,868 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.96 million in SOS stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $0.8 million in SOS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SOS Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in SOS Limited [NYSE:SOS] by around 4,473,429 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 140,870 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 97,653 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,516,646 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOS stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,350,185 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 86,181 shares during the same period.