Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] Stock trading around $6.43 per share: What’s Next?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SIRI] slipped around -0.05 points on Friday, while shares priced at $6.43 at the close of the session, down -0.77%. The company report on July 20, 2021 that SiriusXM Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend and Adds a Further $2 Billion to Stock Repurchase Program.

SiriusXM announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.014641 per share of common stock, payable in cash on August 30, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 6, 2021.

In addition, SiriusXM announced that its Board of Directors has approved an additional $2 billion of common stock repurchases, taking the Company’s total authorization to $18 billion since the inception of the program in 2013. Shares of common stock may be purchased from time to time on the open market, pursuant to pre-set trading plans meeting the requirements of Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, in privately negotiated transactions, including in accelerated stock repurchase transactions and transactions with Liberty Media and its affiliates, or otherwise. The Company will fund the repurchases through cash on hand, future cash flow from operations, and future borrowings.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock is now 0.94% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SIRI Stock saw the intraday high of $6.515 and lowest of $6.39 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.14, which means current price is +11.83% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 19.79M shares, SIRI reached a trading volume of 20257515 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIRI shares is $7.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $6 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $8, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on SIRI stock. On October 22, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SIRI shares from 7.50 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIRI in the course of the last twelve months was 20.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has SIRI stock performed recently?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.63. With this latest performance, SIRI shares gained by 2.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.74 for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.39, while it was recorded at 6.47 for the last single week of trading, and 6.21 for the last 200 days.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings analysis for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. go to 10.10%.

Insider trade positions for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]

There are presently around $3,675 million, or 14.20% of SIRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIRI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 87,120,514, which is approximately -3.346% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 63,995,601 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $411.49 million in SIRI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $280.73 million in SIRI stock with ownership of nearly -12.682% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 240 institutional holders increased their position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SIRI] by around 51,420,354 shares. Additionally, 326 investors decreased positions by around 104,282,313 shares, while 151 investors held positions by with 415,798,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 571,501,035 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIRI stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,208,287 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 17,469,806 shares during the same period.