Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] moved down -7.04: Why It’s Important

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MCRB] closed the trading session at $7.39 on 07/23/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.25, while the highest price level was $8.0583. The company report on July 22, 2021 that Seres Therapeutics to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Topline Results from Phase 2b Study of SER-287 to Treat Mild-to-Moderate Ulcerative Colitis.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB), a leading microbiome therapeutics company, announced that management will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss topline results from the Phase 2b ECO-RESET study evaluating SER-287 in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis (UC).

To access the conference call, please dial 844-277-9450 (domestic) or 336-525-7139 (international) and reference the conference ID number 5155278. To join the live webcast, please visit the “Investors and Media” section of the Seres website at www.serestherapeutics.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -69.84 percent and weekly performance of -64.47 percent. The stock has been moved at -69.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -68.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -63.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, MCRB reached to a volume of 11037992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]:

Goldman have made an estimate for Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Seres Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Chardan Capital Markets analysts kept a Buy rating on MCRB stock. On September 18, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MCRB shares from 32.50 to 27.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seres Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCRB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.46.

MCRB stock trade performance evaluation

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -64.47. With this latest performance, MCRB shares dropped by -68.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCRB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.60 for Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.65, while it was recorded at 15.33 for the last single week of trading, and 24.00 for the last 200 days.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. [MCRB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $666 million, or 94.70% of MCRB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCRB stocks are: FLAGSHIP PIONEERING INC. with ownership of 14,673,973, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.07% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 12,280,673 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $90.75 million in MCRB stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $87.61 million in MCRB stock with ownership of nearly -13.72% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seres Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Seres Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:MCRB] by around 9,720,569 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 5,887,483 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 74,513,402 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,121,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCRB stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,761,228 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 643,165 shares during the same period.