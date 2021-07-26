ROTH Capital slashes price target on Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] – find out why.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: TNXP] traded at a low on 07/23/21, posting a -2.97 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.98. The company report on July 24, 2021 that New to The Street TV Announces Its #202 show on Bloomberg TV, Tonight, Friday, July 23, 2021 @ 9:30 PM PT.

FMW Media’s New to The Street TV announces the broadcasting of its business TV show, Friday, July 23, 2021 on Bloomberg TV at 9:30 PM PT.

New to The Street’s TV line-up features the following 5-Companies and their businesses representatives:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5666117 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stands at 6.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.18%.

The market cap for TNXP stock reached $332.60 million, with 330.54 million shares outstanding and 326.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.98M shares, TNXP reached a trading volume of 5666117 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2017, representing the official price target for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock. On February 17, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for TNXP shares from 18 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

How has TNXP stock performed recently?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.04. With this latest performance, TNXP shares dropped by -12.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.12 for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.14, while it was recorded at 1.00 for the last single week of trading, and 1.00 for the last 200 days.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 28.70 and a Current Ratio set at 28.70.

Insider trade positions for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]

There are presently around $40 million, or 13.50% of TNXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TNXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,678,162, which is approximately 708.34% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 8,454,364 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.29 million in TNXP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.45 million in TNXP stock with ownership of nearly 416.598% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:TNXP] by around 34,808,951 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 1,833,653 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 4,006,821 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,649,425 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TNXP stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,943,072 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 809,558 shares during the same period.