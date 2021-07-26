Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] Revenue clocked in at $32.90 million, up 65.39% YTD: What’s Next?

Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ: RIOT] loss -2.67% on the last trading session, reaching $28.10 price per share at the time. The company report on July 9, 2021 that Riot Blockchain Announces June Production and Operations Updates.

Riot produces 243 Bitcoins in June 2021.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) (“Riot”, “Riot Blockchain” or the “Company”), one of the leading Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining companies in the United States, announces its June production and operations updates, including its unaudited Bitcoin (“BTC“) production for June 2021 and its miner deployment status.

Riot Blockchain Inc. represents 83.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.43 billion with the latest information. RIOT stock price has been found in the range of $27.05 to $29.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.24M shares, RIOT reached a trading volume of 7541246 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIOT shares is $46.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIOT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Riot Blockchain Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Riot Blockchain Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Riot Blockchain Inc. is set at 2.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 73.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.19.

Trading performance analysis for RIOT stock

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.01. With this latest performance, RIOT shares dropped by -13.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1127.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.88 for Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.21, while it was recorded at 27.59 for the last single week of trading, and 28.15 for the last 200 days.

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Riot Blockchain Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 37.20 and a Current Ratio set at 37.20.

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Riot Blockchain Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]

There are presently around $529 million, or 23.20% of RIOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIOT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,208,559, which is approximately 58.244% of the company’s market cap and around 14.70% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 2,427,184 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.2 million in RIOT stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $42.37 million in RIOT stock with ownership of nearly 95.444% of the company’s market capitalization.

122 institutional holders increased their position in Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ:RIOT] by around 6,647,174 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 3,571,522 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 8,608,667 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,827,363 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIOT stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,639,833 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 683,746 shares during the same period.