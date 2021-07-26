Raymond James lifts Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE: DAL] loss -1.58% on the last trading session, reaching $40.41 price per share at the time. The company report on July 22, 2021 that Wheels Up and Abercrombie & Kent Forge Partnership to Deliver Members-Only Experiences to Explore the World in Unparalleled Luxury.

Wheels Up Members to Receive Exclusive Benefits and Curated Experiences from the Luxury Travel Experts at Abercrombie & Kent.

Wheels Up (NYSE:UP) the leading brand in private aviation, and Abercrombie & Kent, the world’s leading luxury travel company, announce a strategic partnership to offer Wheels Up Members bespoke travel experiences utilizing the Wheels Up fleet in North America and private small group journeys in international destinations. This latest benefit is the seventh new and exclusive benefit created for Wheels Up members during the past six months and continues to demonstrate the Company’s investment in lifestyle and luxury experiences for its Members.

Delta Air Lines Inc. represents 637.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $26.27 billion with the latest information. DAL stock price has been found in the range of $40.32 to $41.63.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.49M shares, DAL reached a trading volume of 10023925 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAL shares is $56.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Delta Air Lines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Delta Air Lines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on DAL stock. On June 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DAL shares from 50 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delta Air Lines Inc. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.42.

Trading performance analysis for DAL stock

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.87. With this latest performance, DAL shares dropped by -10.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.11 for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.52, while it was recorded at 40.46 for the last single week of trading, and 42.42 for the last 200 days.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Delta Air Lines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]

There are presently around $16,640 million, or 66.50% of DAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,695,487, which is approximately 0.761% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,616,395 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 billion in DAL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.14 billion in DAL stock with ownership of nearly 0.196% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Delta Air Lines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 496 institutional holders increased their position in Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE:DAL] by around 43,990,396 shares. Additionally, 439 investors decreased positions by around 34,283,274 shares, while 163 investors held positions by with 333,513,542 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 411,787,212 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAL stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,715,043 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 7,000,461 shares during the same period.