Pinterest Inc. [PINS] stock Initiated by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $97

Pinterest Inc. [NYSE: PINS] surged by $4.2 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $77.92 during the day while it closed the day at $76.91. The company report on July 8, 2021 that Pinterest to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) will release financial results and a letter to shareholders for the second quarter 2021 on Thursday, July 29, 2021 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on the same day.

A live webcast of the conference call and related earnings release materials can be accessed on Pinterest’s Investor Relations website at investor.pinterestinc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call.

Pinterest Inc. stock has also gained 11.90% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PINS stock has inclined by 2.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.24% and gained 16.71% year-on date.

The market cap for PINS stock reached $46.31 billion, with 628.59 million shares outstanding and 543.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.59M shares, PINS reached a trading volume of 15610175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pinterest Inc. [PINS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $84.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Pinterest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $94 to $78. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Pinterest Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $85, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on PINS stock. On February 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PINS shares from 85 to 107.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinterest Inc. is set at 3.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for PINS in the course of the last twelve months was 200.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 11.80.

PINS stock trade performance evaluation

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.90. With this latest performance, PINS shares gained by 2.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 212.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.19 for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.43, while it was recorded at 72.93 for the last single week of trading, and 68.91 for the last 200 days.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Pinterest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.80 and a Current Ratio set at 11.80.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $31,061 million, or 75.70% of PINS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PINS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,851,060, which is approximately -12.711% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,707,971 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.36 billion in PINS stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.13 billion in PINS stock with ownership of nearly 34.995% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinterest Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 482 institutional holders increased their position in Pinterest Inc. [NYSE:PINS] by around 80,705,852 shares. Additionally, 377 investors decreased positions by around 70,082,903 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 253,069,992 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 403,858,747 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PINS stock had 165 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,030,984 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 10,266,835 shares during the same period.