Pfizer Inc. [PFE] stock Downgrade by Mizuho analyst, price target now $42

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] gained 0.51% or 0.21 points to close at $41.68 with a heavy trading volume of 21507592 shares. The company report on July 23, 2021 that Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine to Help Meet Continued Need for Vaccine Supply in the U.S.

Dose deliveries for new order expected to occur from October 2021 through April 2022.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) announced that the U.S. government has purchased an additional 200 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. These doses are expected to be delivered from October 2021 through April 2022. This brings the total number of doses to be supplied by the companies to the U.S. government under its existing supply agreement to 500 million. In a separate announcement on June 10, 2021, Pfizer and BioNTech shared plans to provide the U.S. government with 500 million doses of the companies’ COVID-19 vaccine for donation to the world’s poorest nations.

It opened the trading session at $41.46, the shares rose to $41.83 and dropped to $41.42, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PFE points out that the company has recorded 14.04% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -27.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 25.05M shares, PFE reached to a volume of 21507592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pfizer Inc. [PFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFE shares is $42.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Pfizer Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41, while DZ Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on PFE stock. On December 16, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for PFE shares from 43 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 46.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for PFE stock

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.30. With this latest performance, PFE shares gained by 6.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.63 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.64, while it was recorded at 41.07 for the last single week of trading, and 37.61 for the last 200 days.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to 11.53%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pfizer Inc. [PFE]

There are presently around $152,883 million, or 66.70% of PFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 450,914,119, which is approximately 0.66% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 405,733,970 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.91 billion in PFE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $11.46 billion in PFE stock with ownership of nearly -1.679% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,386 institutional holders increased their position in Pfizer Inc. [NYSE:PFE] by around 144,120,447 shares. Additionally, 1,191 investors decreased positions by around 169,683,629 shares, while 221 investors held positions by with 3,354,206,811 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,668,010,887 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFE stock had 159 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,581,575 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 11,699,488 shares during the same period.