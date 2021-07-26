Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] Revenue clocked in at $2.69 billion, up 353.53% YTD: What’s Next?

Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE: BTU] price plunged by -0.46 percent to reach at -$0.05. The company report on July 21, 2021 that Peabody to announce results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

On Thursday, July 29, 2021, Peabody (NYSE: BTU) will announce results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. A conference call with management is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

The call, replay and other investor data will be available at PeabodyEnergy.com.

A sum of 10135399 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.53M shares. Peabody Energy Corporation shares reached a high of $11.46 and dropped to a low of $10.45 until finishing in the latest session at $10.93.

The one-year BTU stock forecast points to a potential downside of -136.07. The average equity rating for BTU stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTU shares is $4.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTU stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Peabody Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Peabody Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on BTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peabody Energy Corporation is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.88.

BTU Stock Performance Analysis:

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.49. With this latest performance, BTU shares gained by 36.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 223.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 252.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.86 for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.19, while it was recorded at 10.10 for the last single week of trading, and 4.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Peabody Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Peabody Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $807 million, or 76.70% of BTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTU stocks are: ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. with ownership of 28,916,201, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 6,445,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70.44 million in BTU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $53.99 million in BTU stock with ownership of nearly 0.771% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peabody Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE:BTU] by around 6,538,652 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 12,166,062 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 55,164,286 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,869,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTU stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,916,103 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 4,320,013 shares during the same period.