Odeon lifts Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE: WFC] plunged by -$0.44 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $45.51 during the day while it closed the day at $44.59. The company report on July 23, 2021 that ‘Supporting Historically Black Colleges and Universities Can Help America Ensure an Equitable Recovery’.

Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf and leaders of UNCF and Thurgood Marshall College Fund voice their support for bipartisian IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Wells Fargo.

Wells Fargo & Company stock has also gained 0.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WFC stock has inclined by 1.66% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 39.78% and gained 47.75% year-on date.

The market cap for WFC stock reached $186.13 billion, with 4.14 billion shares outstanding and 4.13 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 27.24M shares, WFC reached a trading volume of 23870177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFC shares is $49.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Wells Fargo & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Wells Fargo & Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Outperform rating on WFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wells Fargo & Company is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for WFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 118.99.

WFC stock trade performance evaluation

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.70. With this latest performance, WFC shares gained by 1.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.01 for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.27, while it was recorded at 44.66 for the last single week of trading, and 36.21 for the last 200 days.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $129,333 million, or 71.20% of WFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 327,257,964, which is approximately 3.443% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 283,604,253 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.65 billion in WFC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.85 billion in WFC stock with ownership of nearly 5.18% of the company’s market capitalization.

899 institutional holders increased their position in Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE:WFC] by around 241,642,737 shares. Additionally, 835 investors decreased positions by around 224,354,462 shares, while 253 investors held positions by with 2,434,495,515 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,900,492,714 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WFC stock had 215 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,618,495 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 54,828,683 shares during the same period.