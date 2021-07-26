Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] Stock trading around $24.87 per share: What’s Next?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] price plunged by -3.00 percent to reach at -$0.77. The company report on July 23, 2021 that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) (together with NCL Corporation Ltd., “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings” or the “Company”) announced it will report second quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time with a conference call to discuss results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast via the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://www.nclhltd.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same site for 30 days following the call.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

A sum of 15499570 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 17.02M shares. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares reached a high of $25.92 and dropped to a low of $24.78 until finishing in the latest session at $24.87.

The one-year NCLH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.92. The average equity rating for NCLH stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $31.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $27 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 262.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.20.

NCLH Stock Performance Analysis:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.48. With this latest performance, NCLH shares dropped by -19.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.86 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.30, while it was recorded at 24.43 for the last single week of trading, and 26.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Fundamentals:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,105 million, or 57.80% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,893,083, which is approximately 16.635% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,282,306 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $504.42 million in NCLH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $276.08 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 12.659% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 347 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 48,747,205 shares. Additionally, 188 investors decreased positions by around 10,252,877 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 146,257,442 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,257,524 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,480,008 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 2,870,614 shares during the same period.