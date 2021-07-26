Morgan Stanley [MS] moved down -1.07: Why It’s Important

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] plunged by -$1.02 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $97.17 during the day while it closed the day at $94.55. The company report on July 22, 2021 that Sustainability Matters: Ellen MacArthur on Building a Circular Economy.

Ellen MacArthur, the fastest solo sailor to circumnavigate the globe and founder of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, talks with Chief Sustainability Officer Audrey Choi about designing an economy that keeps materials in use to reduce waste.

Morgan Stanley stock has also gained 3.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MS stock has inclined by 16.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 27.55% and gained 37.97% year-on date.

The market cap for MS stock reached $177.82 billion, with 1.79 billion shares outstanding and 1.48 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.63M shares, MS reached a trading volume of 13176332 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $95.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $67 to $91, while Berenberg kept a Buy rating on MS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 2.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 62.81.

Morgan Stanley [MS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.62. With this latest performance, MS shares gained by 10.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.37 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.23, while it was recorded at 93.49 for the last single week of trading, and 75.15 for the last 200 days.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 6.07%.

There are presently around $150,343 million, or 66.60% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 132,338,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.51 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $11.44 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -3.754% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 743 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 73,299,032 shares. Additionally, 712 investors decreased positions by around 142,905,234 shares, while 177 investors held positions by with 1,373,883,603 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,590,087,869 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 179 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,900,591 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 29,446,399 shares during the same period.