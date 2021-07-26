Market cap of Visa Inc. [V] reaches 520.70B – now what?

Visa Inc. [NYSE: V] price surged by 2.00 percent to reach at $4.88. The company report on July 22, 2021 that Visa to Acquire Currencycloud.

Visa (NYSE: V) announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Currencycloud, a global platform that enables banks and fintechs to provide innovative foreign exchange solutions for cross-border payments. The acquisition builds on an existing strategic partnership between the two companies and values Currencycloud at £700 million, inclusive of cash and retention incentives. The financial consideration will be reduced by the outstanding equity of Currencycloud that Visa already owns.

Currencycloud’s cloud-based platform offers a broad set of APIs enabling banks and financial services providers to offer currency exchange services, including real-time notifications on foreign exchange transactions, multi-currency wallets, and virtual account management. The Currencycloud platform supports nearly 500 banking and technology clients with reach in over 180 countries.

A sum of 6759956 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.00M shares. Visa Inc. shares reached a high of $250.01 and dropped to a low of $246.76 until finishing in the latest session at $249.02.

The one-year V stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.82. The average equity rating for V stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Visa Inc. [V]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for V shares is $267.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on V stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Visa Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $234 to $260. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Visa Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $259, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Outperform rating on V stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Visa Inc. is set at 3.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for V stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for V in the course of the last twelve months was 60.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

V Stock Performance Analysis:

Visa Inc. [V] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.36. With this latest performance, V shares gained by 6.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for V stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.64 for Visa Inc. [V]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 234.24, while it was recorded at 243.99 for the last single week of trading, and 217.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Visa Inc. Fundamentals:

Visa Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

V Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for V. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Visa Inc. go to 19.07%.

Visa Inc. [V] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $399,296 million, or 97.00% of V stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of V stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 143,126,627, which is approximately -0.67% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 126,470,730 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.49 billion in V stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $20.92 billion in V stock with ownership of nearly 7.739% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Visa Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,571 institutional holders increased their position in Visa Inc. [NYSE:V] by around 66,776,284 shares. Additionally, 1,247 investors decreased positions by around 50,137,301 shares, while 337 investors held positions by with 1,486,554,202 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,603,467,787 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. V stock had 166 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,506,873 shares, while 129 institutional investors sold positions of 2,575,392 shares during the same period.