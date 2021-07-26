Market cap of The Boeing Company [BA] reaches 129.17B – now what?

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] gained 0.29% or 0.65 points to close at $221.52 with a heavy trading volume of 9341996 shares. The company report on July 14, 2021 that Boeing and SkyNRG Partner to Scale Sustainable Aviation Fuels Globally.

SEATTLE, July 14, 2021 /3BL Media/ – Boeing (NYSE: BA), SkyNRG and SkyNRG Americas announced a partnership focused on scaling the availability and use of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) globally. Boeing will also invest in SkyNRG Americas’ SAF production project, for which Alaska Airlines is a previously announced partner.

It opened the trading session at $222.97, the shares rose to $224.63 and dropped to $220.94, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BA points out that the company has recorded 7.62% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -56.46% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 12.75M shares, BA reached to a volume of 9341996 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Boeing Company [BA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $267.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $240 to $290. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2021, representing the official price target for The Boeing Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $244, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on BA stock. On May 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BA shares from 196 to 229.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 6.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27.

Trading performance analysis for BA stock

The Boeing Company [BA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.74. With this latest performance, BA shares dropped by -9.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.40 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 237.38, while it was recorded at 217.81 for the last single week of trading, and 220.33 for the last 200 days.

The Boeing Company [BA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

The Boeing Company [BA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Boeing Company go to 12.33%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Boeing Company [BA]

There are presently around $69,891 million, or 54.90% of BA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: NEWPORT TRUST CO with ownership of 46,144,200, which is approximately -6.875% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,421,178 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.4 billion in BA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.06 billion in BA stock with ownership of nearly 1.946% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,094 institutional holders increased their position in The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA] by around 20,597,606 shares. Additionally, 843 investors decreased positions by around 17,625,230 shares, while 295 investors held positions by with 277,285,599 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 315,508,435 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BA stock had 196 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,601,191 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 2,618,853 shares during the same period.