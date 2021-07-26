Market cap of Moxian Inc. [MOXC] reaches 540.98M – now what?

Moxian Inc. [NASDAQ: MOXC] slipped around -10.36 points on Friday, while shares priced at $17.61 at the close of the session, down -37.04%. The company report on March 3, 2021 that Moxian terminates proposed merger with Btab Group, Inc.

Moxian, Inc. (“Moxian” or the “Company”) (MOXC), an offline-to-online (O2O) social media services and Internet media marketing services provider, announces that its proposed merger with Btab Group Inc., (“Btab”) has been terminated by mutual consent, as provided for in the terms of the Share Exchange Agreement signed on August 27, 2020.

The Company also announces the resignations of Mr. James Tan Meng Dong and Dr. David Cheang Sien Chan, both Singaporeans, from the Board with effect from February 28, 2021. The Board now comprises Mr. Hao Qinghu as the CEO of the Company and three other independent directors, Mr. Lionel Choong Khuat Leok, Mr. William Yap Guan Hong and Ms Wendy Wang Yingjie, all of whom have been in office since 2019.

Moxian Inc. stock is now 1176.09% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MOXC Stock saw the intraday high of $27.00 and lowest of $13.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 31.38, which means current price is +1,254.62% above from all time high which was touched on 07/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.68M shares, MOXC reached a trading volume of 7750580 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Moxian Inc. [MOXC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moxian Inc. is set at 4.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 901.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 125.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

How has MOXC stock performed recently?

Moxian Inc. [MOXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.07. With this latest performance, MOXC shares dropped by -12.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 929.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1835.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.95 for Moxian Inc. [MOXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.31, while it was recorded at 25.19 for the last single week of trading, and 6.45 for the last 200 days.

Moxian Inc. [MOXC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Moxian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Insider trade positions for Moxian Inc. [MOXC]

There are presently around $14 million, or 4.10% of MOXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOXC stocks are: CUTLER GROUP LP with ownership of 425,114, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 240,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.24 million in MOXC stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.82 million in MOXC stock with ownership of nearly 13.786% of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Moxian Inc. [NASDAQ:MOXC] by around 705,122 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 25,819 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 49,759 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 780,700 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOXC stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 473,078 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 19,533 shares during the same period.