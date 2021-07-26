Market cap of Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] reaches 9.22B – now what?

Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE: MRO] loss -1.71% on the last trading session, reaching $11.50 price per share at the time. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Marathon Oil Reports First Quarter 2021 Results.

Generates Significant Free Cash Flow, Reduces Gross Debt, Raises Base Dividend.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) reported first quarter 2021 net income of $97 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, which includes the impact of certain items not typically represented in analysts’ earnings estimates and that would otherwise affect comparability of results. The adjusted net income was $166 million, or $0.21 per diluted share. Net operating cash flow was $622 million, or $637 million before changes in working capital.

Marathon Oil Corporation represents 789.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.22 billion with the latest information. MRO stock price has been found in the range of $11.32 to $11.695.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.52M shares, MRO reached a trading volume of 11610650 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRO shares is $15.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Marathon Oil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $12 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Marathon Oil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $18, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on MRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Oil Corporation is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85.

Trading performance analysis for MRO stock

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.13. With this latest performance, MRO shares dropped by -15.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.16 for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.81, while it was recorded at 11.51 for the last single week of trading, and 9.39 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Marathon Oil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]

There are presently around $6,252 million, or 71.50% of MRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 85,556,731, which is approximately 2.449% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 59,229,961 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $681.14 million in MRO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $613.83 million in MRO stock with ownership of nearly 0.442% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Oil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 272 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE:MRO] by around 50,317,258 shares. Additionally, 242 investors decreased positions by around 45,870,043 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 447,466,766 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 543,654,067 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRO stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,041,982 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 6,692,678 shares during the same period.