Market cap of Intel Corporation [INTC] reaches 225.97B – now what?

Intel Corporation [NASDAQ: INTC] loss -5.29% on the last trading session, reaching $53.00 price per share at the time. The company report on July 22, 2021 that Intel Arizona RISE Report: Our Commitment to Our Community and Corporate Responsibility.

Intel Corporation represents 4.05 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $225.97 billion with the latest information. INTC stock price has been found in the range of $52.32 to $54.71.

If compared to the average trading volume of 24.79M shares, INTC reached a trading volume of 67524213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Intel Corporation [INTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTC shares is $64.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Intel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $69 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Intel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $65 to $60, while ROTH Capital kept a Neutral rating on INTC stock. On July 23, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for INTC shares from 72 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intel Corporation is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for INTC in the course of the last twelve months was 19.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for INTC stock

Intel Corporation [INTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.58. With this latest performance, INTC shares dropped by -4.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.41 for Intel Corporation [INTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.29, while it was recorded at 55.01 for the last single week of trading, and 55.72 for the last 200 days.

Intel Corporation [INTC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Intel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Intel Corporation [INTC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intel Corporation go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Intel Corporation [INTC]

There are presently around $137,756 million, or 66.00% of INTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 337,303,514, which is approximately -0.542% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 322,445,422 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.09 billion in INTC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.09 billion in INTC stock with ownership of nearly -3.369% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,219 institutional holders increased their position in Intel Corporation [NASDAQ:INTC] by around 186,905,189 shares. Additionally, 1,376 investors decreased positions by around 185,528,857 shares, while 247 investors held positions by with 2,226,740,488 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,599,174,534 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INTC stock had 218 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,447,603 shares, while 136 institutional investors sold positions of 20,290,668 shares during the same period.