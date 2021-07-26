Market cap of Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] reaches 50.94M – now what?

Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX: CEI] loss -2.48% on the last trading session, reaching $0.48 price per share at the time. The company report on July 14, 2021 that Camber Energy Announces $15,000,000 Investment from Institutional Investor.

In Separate Transaction Camber Extends Maturity Date of P. Notes & Adds Fixed Conversion Feature.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) (‘Camber’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to announce it closed a $15,000,000 equity transaction from an Institutional Investor. The Company plans to use the funds for working capital, new acquisitions (directly or through the Company’s majority-owned subsidiary), and other purposes.

Camber Energy Inc. represents 58.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $50.94 million with the latest information. CEI stock price has been found in the range of $0.47 to $0.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.62M shares, CEI reached a trading volume of 8967239 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 169.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for CEI stock

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.29. With this latest performance, CEI shares dropped by -31.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.78 for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6267, while it was recorded at 0.4901 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9483 for the last 200 days.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Camber Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.90% of CEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 472,687, which is approximately 47268600% of the company’s market cap and around 4.23% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 437,587 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.21 million in CEI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.17 million in CEI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Camber Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX:CEI] by around 1,045,057 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 198,629 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 598,076 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,841,762 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEI stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 176,987 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 198,628 shares during the same period.