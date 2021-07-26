Market Analysts see UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] gaining to $21.10. Time to buy?

UP Fintech Holding Limited [NASDAQ: TIGR] traded at a low on 07/23/21, posting a -6.59 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $16.88. The company report on June 25, 2021 that UP Fintech Holding Limited’s Singapore Subsidiary Receives Approval-in-Principle Regarding Securities Trading and Clearing in Singapore.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (Nasdaq: TIGR) (“UP Fintech” or the “Company”), a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors, announced that its Singapore subsidiary, Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. or (“TBSPL”) has received approval-in-principle to be admitted as a Clearing Member of The Central Depository (Pte) Limited (“CDP”). TBSPL also received approval-in-principle from Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (“SGX”) as well as Singapore Exchange Derivatives Trading Limited for admission as a trading member.

The Company expects to use these approvals-in-principle to improve the user experience and services it offers to clients. TBSPL looks forward to developing its partnerships with CDP and SGX and strengthening its presence in the Singapore market.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10773531 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of UP Fintech Holding Limited stands at 10.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.77%.

The market cap for TIGR stock reached $2.93 billion, with 141.88 million shares outstanding and 128.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.71M shares, TIGR reached a trading volume of 10773531 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TIGR shares is $28.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TIGR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for UP Fintech Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UP Fintech Holding Limited is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.80. With this latest performance, TIGR shares dropped by -36.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 217.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.76 for UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.31, while it was recorded at 18.08 for the last single week of trading, and 16.19 for the last 200 days.

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

UP Fintech Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]

There are presently around $216 million, or 10.80% of TIGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TIGR stocks are: KERRISDALE ADVISERS, LLC with ownership of 1,557,647, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.41% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 1,507,085 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.44 million in TIGR stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $22.0 million in TIGR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UP Fintech Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in UP Fintech Holding Limited [NASDAQ:TIGR] by around 9,799,895 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 4,584,628 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 1,616,643 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,767,880 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TIGR stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,644,583 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,437,599 shares during the same period.