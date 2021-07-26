Market Analysts see Oracle Corporation [ORCL] gaining to $80. Time to buy?

Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] price plunged by -3.31 percent to reach at -$3.0. The company report on July 22, 2021 that Oracle Named a Leader In Analyst Report for Digital Experience Platforms Q3 2021.

Independent Research Firm recognizes Oracle Advertising and Customer Experience for its “robust experience platform, with strength in commerce and campaigns”.

Oracle announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Experience Platforms, Q3 2021.

A sum of 12639618 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.28M shares. Oracle Corporation shares reached a high of $91.20 and dropped to a low of $87.115 until finishing in the latest session at $87.69.

The one-year ORCL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -10.66. The average equity rating for ORCL stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Oracle Corporation [ORCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $79.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Oracle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Oracle Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while DZ Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on ORCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corporation is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 47.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 23.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

ORCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.23. With this latest performance, ORCL shares gained by 12.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.81 for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.86, while it was recorded at 88.74 for the last single week of trading, and 69.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Oracle Corporation Fundamentals:

Oracle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

ORCL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corporation go to 10.60%.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $116,544 million, or 48.70% of ORCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 162,240,269, which is approximately -4.39% of the company’s market cap and around 40.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 128,823,835 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.3 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.7 billion in ORCL stock with ownership of nearly -4.74% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oracle Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 928 institutional holders increased their position in Oracle Corporation [NYSE:ORCL] by around 54,942,585 shares. Additionally, 933 investors decreased positions by around 91,349,645 shares, while 298 investors held positions by with 1,182,757,899 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,329,050,129 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCL stock had 173 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,151,811 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 4,216,225 shares during the same period.