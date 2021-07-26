Market Analysts see Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] gaining to $51. Time to buy?

Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CSCO] traded at a high on 07/23/21, posting a 1.27 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $55.23. The company report on July 22, 2021 that Biodesign Innovation Labs: Meet the Team Developing an Affordable Alternative for Prolonged Manual Ventilation.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Cisco Systems Inc.

Now that the Cisco Global Problem Solver Challenge 2021 winners have been officially announced, we are excited for you to learn more about each winning team and the story behind each innovation. The Cisco Global Problem Solver Challenge is an annual competition that awards cash prizes to early-stage tech entrepreneurs solving the world’s toughest problems. Now in its fifth year, the competition awarded its largest prize pool ever, $1 million USD, to 20 winning teams from around the world.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13015200 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cisco Systems Inc. stands at 1.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.26%.

The market cap for CSCO stock reached $229.84 billion, with 4.22 billion shares outstanding and 4.20 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.24M shares, CSCO reached a trading volume of 13015200 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSCO shares is $55.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Cisco Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Cisco Systems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cisco Systems Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 29.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has CSCO stock performed recently?

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.85. With this latest performance, CSCO shares gained by 4.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.06 for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.37, while it was recorded at 54.06 for the last single week of trading, and 47.56 for the last 200 days.

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Cisco Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cisco Systems Inc. go to 5.93%.

Insider trade positions for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]

There are presently around $171,358 million, or 75.60% of CSCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 334,979,843, which is approximately 2.222% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 333,091,416 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.4 billion in CSCO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.79 billion in CSCO stock with ownership of nearly -1.18% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cisco Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,356 institutional holders increased their position in Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CSCO] by around 177,198,647 shares. Additionally, 1,193 investors decreased positions by around 115,245,607 shares, while 235 investors held positions by with 2,810,176,178 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,102,620,432 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCO stock had 189 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,827,160 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 8,049,465 shares during the same period.