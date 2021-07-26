Market Analysts see ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] gaining to $40. Time to buy?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CHPT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.23% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.74%. The company report on July 20, 2021 that ChargePoint Announces Agreement to Acquire Leading European E-mobility Technology Provider has·to·be in Transaction Valued at €250 Million.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen ChargePoint’s industry leadership and accelerate pace of electrification across Europe.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT), a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network operating in North America and Europe, announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire has·to·be, an e-mobility provider with a leading European charging software platform. This transaction comes as Europe is among the fastest-growing markets for EV sales worldwide. Under the terms of the agreement, ChargePoint will acquire has·to·be for a total purchase price of approximately €250 million, subject to adjustments, to be paid in cash and stock. The transaction is expected to close in 2021, subject to the satisfaction of regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Over the last 12 months, CHPT stock rose by 123.59%. The one-year ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.84. The average equity rating for CHPT stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.74 billion, with 342.88 million shares outstanding and 309.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.80M shares, CHPT stock reached a trading volume of 9632129 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHPT shares is $37.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2021, representing the official price target for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while R. F. Lafferty analysts kept a Buy rating on CHPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 191.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78.

CHPT Stock Performance Analysis:

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.74. With this latest performance, CHPT shares dropped by -31.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 123.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.78 for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.67, while it was recorded at 24.12 for the last single week of trading, and 28.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ChargePoint Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,736 million, or 63.60% of CHPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHPT stocks are: RHO CAPITAL PARTNERS INC with ownership of 25,056,163, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, holding 13,754,631 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $310.3 million in CHPT stocks shares; and SPT INVEST MANAGEMENT SARL, currently with $264.0 million in CHPT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CHPT] by around 74,964,930 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 941,434 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 1,042,782 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,949,146 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHPT stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 72,530,455 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 505,203 shares during the same period.